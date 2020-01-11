Best Caribbean hotels with airport views

There was a time when hunkering down in an airport hotel was the last resort for those dealing with cancelled flights and other travel mishaps. Fast forward to today and hotels with airport views are vacation gold to legions of plane spotting fans worldwide.

For heart stopping vistas of the runways in the Caribbean, check out and check into our six-pack of the best hotels with airport views under the tropical sun.

Plane spotting paradise

A Cessna Grand Caravan lands at the Saint Barthélemy Airport in St. Barth. Credit: Wikipedia.

St. Barths Airport (SBH)

A beach is a beach is a beach unless the beach is right next to the airport and where topping off your tan comes with mesmerizing views of the beachfront runway.

Pearl Beach Hotel in St. Barth is the closest hotel on the island to the Saint Barthélemy Airport. Credit: Francois Vochelle.

Pearl Beach Hotel

Fronting Saint Jean Beach on the petite French island of St. Barth, Pearl Beach Hotel is 3 minutes from the Gustave III Airport, also known as Saint Barthélemy Airport. Eye candy for fans of flying, the hotel is stylish in 14 rooms from garden views to beachfront suites and popular for Sunday night barbecues on the white sandy beach and Latino French fare at the restaurant.

In St. Barth, Pearl Beach Hotel is 3 minutes from the Saint Barthélemy Airport. Credit: Francois Vochelle Pearl Beach.

“The planes arrive just in front of us,“

said Marion Flamme, hotel manager,

Plane spotting is primo on St. Jean Beach that fronts the Pearl Beach Hotel in St. Barth. Credit: Francois Vochelle Pearl Beach.

“it is really cool to watch.”

The peak times to see the planes from the beach is between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tarmac to take-off

Isla Grande Airport (SIG), Puerto Rico

Within viewing distance of the Isla Grande Airport, Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino is ideal for aviation aficionados. Credit: Wikipedia.

Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino

Night theater from the sun deck at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino. Credit: Marriott International.

Close enough to the Isla Grande Airport to see it; Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino hits the bullseye for those on the hunt for fabulous views of the planes flying to the smaller islands of Culebra and Vieques.

Sweeping views from Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino. Credit: Marriott International.

A single-runway airport that sees more than 100,000 passengers each year, Aeropuerto de Isla Grande was the island’s main airport until 1954 when the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport opened.

In San Juan, the infinity pool at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino is aces for an afternoon siesta. Credit: Marriott International.

“The Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino enjoys one of the best positions along the San Juan Bay to watch planes on departure and final approach into the Aeropuerto de Isla Grande,”

said Roberto Mosquera, general manager,

“Better yet, some of the furnished balconies mean guests can stand outside to snap an unobstructed photo, as well our Executive Lounge offers panoramic scenes of the many planes parked at remote stands waiting for passengers.”

Scenes from San Juan from the infinity pool at Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino. Credit Marriott International.

One-stop-vacation-shopping with a spa, steakhouse and sushi bar, the primo perch for flight fanatics is at the Bay Pool Bar & Grille where the rooftop pool offers unrivalled panoramas of the planes as they glide over the bay.

Spacious terrace greets guests staying in the Presidential Suite at the Sheraton Puerto Rico Hotel & Casino. Credit: Marriott Internatl.

Note to diehards: ask for a room facing the runway and you’ll be treated to breathtaking views from the balcony.

Attention airport aficionados

View of the air traffic control tower are catnip for aviation fans staying at the Hyatt Place Aruba Airport hotel. Credit: Hyatt Place Aruba.

Aruba Airport (AUA)

New in Aruba, Hyatt Place Aruba Airport is a convenient 5-minute walk from the Queen Beatrix International Airport. Credit: Hyatt Place Aruba.

Hyatt Place Aruba Airport

It’s all about location, location and location at the brand new Hyatt Place Aruba Airport. A convenient 5-minute walk from the Queen Beatrix International Airport, 116-room hotel is brand-reliable with Hyatt’s signature breakfast buffet for World of Hyatt members, The Bar open from 6 am to midnight and an outdoor pool for a dip after a long flight. Aviation fans in the know make a beeline for the lounge for views of the runways and air traffic control tower.

The outdoor pool at the Hyatt Place Aruba Airport is lit for night swims. Credit: Hyatt Place Aruba.

Aviation fans in the know make a beeline for the lounge for views of the runways and air traffic control tower.

San Juan Airport (SJU), Puerto Rico

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is a fast 5 minute drive from Puerto Rico’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Credit: Discover Puerto Rico

Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Fairmont El San Juan is beachfront on Isla Verde, 15 minutes from Old San Juan and 5 minutes from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Credit: El San Juan Hotel

The name may change but the runway views remain the same at the El San Juan in Puerto Rico. Rebranded as the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, the iconic hotel is beachfront on Isla Verde, 15 minutes from Old San Juan and 5 minutes from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

A beacon during the 1960’s for American glitterati from Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole to Carol Channing and Liza Minelli, the 388-room hotel is redesigned with a quartet of pools, spa, restaurants, nightclub and a bar on the 11th floor where fans of flights watch the action at the busiest airport in the Caribbean.

Baggage carousel to the beach

United Airlines jet soars over Maho Beach. Credit: Princess Juliana International Airport.

St. Maarten Airport (SXM), St. Maarten

Plane spotting on Maho Beach in Sint Maarten is a favorite sport of aviation fans and photographers. Credit: Melanie Reffes.

Sonesta Sint Maarten Resorts

Sunsets, cocktails and adults-only at Sonesta Ocean Point Resort. Credit: Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten.

Along the southwest shore of Sint Maarten, Sonesta Sint Maarten Resorts are so close to the Princess Juliana International Airport that you can identify the planes overhead without having to squint, even on a sunny afternoon.

Vacation perfection in Sint Maarten at the Sonesta Resorts pool party with surfboard service filled with glasses of bubbly and canapés. Credit: Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten.

The largest resorts on the Dutch side of the dual-nation island, the all –inclusives are a tour-de-force with 420 rooms and suites at the family-friendly Sonesta Maho Beach and 130 at the adjacent adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point.

Airlines from all over the world take off from the international airport in Dutch Sint Maarten. Credit: Princess Juliana International Airport.

Maho Beach, the best Caribbean beach and hotel airport view

In St. Maarten, Morgan Resort & Spa opens in March across the street from Maho Beach. Credit: Princess Juliana International Airport.

Upping the ante for aviation aficionados, cockpit gawkers gather on Maho Beach; the only place in the world where you can stand 100 feet below the path of an airplane.

At Sonesta Ocean Point Resort in St. Maarten, plane spotters relax at Serenity Point. Credit: Sonesta Resorts Sint Maarten.

Morgan Resort & Spa, a new hotel with a Caribbean runway view!

Opening in March, Morgan Resort & Spa is also minutes from the airport promising optimum views of the busy runways. Across the street from the Sunset Bar & Grill where fans of air travel meet and greet as the big jets soar overhead, the new 124-room resort is unique with a swim up bar outfitted with a blackjack table, underwater music system and the piece-de-resistance for aviation geeks;

there’s a rooftop observation deck for uninterrupted views of the runways.

Rooms with a view

In the Dominican Republic, Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village is a 2 minute drive from the international airport. Credit: Punta Cana International Airport 22.

Punta Cana Airport (PUJ), Dominican Republic

Punta Cana International Airport is the busiest airport in the Dominican Republic and close to the Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village. Credit: Punta Cana International Airport.

Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village

A 2 minute drive from the Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village is tops for grand runway views.

Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic was built with open-air terminals with palms fronds covering the roof. Credit: Punta Cana International Airport.

From comfy rooms to spacious suites, the hotel is full-service with a fitness center, spa, bar and restaurant.

In the Dominican Republic, Crew Lounge at the Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village is ideal for meet and greets with plane spotters. Credit: Marriott International.

”Because The Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village is between the airport and the vegetation of the region, there is a partial view to the runway and airport from the west side of the hotel which is a great area for plane spotting from afar,”

said Yarik Rabanales, general manager,

“while many guests prefer the island vistas, fans of aviation know to request an airport view room.”

A 2 minute drive from the Punta Cana International Airport in the Dominican Republic, Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village is tops for grand runway views Credit: Punta Cana International Airport.

Keeping the theme, there’s a Crew Lounge with clocks marking various time zones and Puntacana Airport VIP Lounge Pool that opens at 7 am for sunrise views of the planes.

VIP Pool at Four Points by Sheraton Puntacana Village opens early for plane spotting. Credit: Marriott International.

Melanie Reffes is an island girl at heart. Born in Manhattan, she now lives on the sunny island of Montreal and covers the Caribbean for a variety of publications including Montreal’s The Suburban; largest English-language weekly in Quebec, USA TODAY TRAVEL, USA TODAY 10BEST, Captain Jetson Aviation & Travel, CaribbeanTravel.com and MarryCaribbean.com. She is also the nominating judge for the seven categories in the BEST of the Caribbean annual readers poll in USA TODAY. A journalist with a boatload of writer awards under her belt, Melanie’s affection for the Caribbean started young when her family vacationed in Puerto Rico. Melanie holds a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Toronto. You can find her via Twitter @Reffes1, Instagram melanietravel2019, Facebook melanie.reffes and LinkedIn melaniereffes.

Featured Image: Maho Beach, St. Maarten. Spectacular Caribbean airport views from the best hotels. Credit: Unsplash.

Where is the best Caribbean plane spotter runway view? Maho Beach in St. Maarten is considered to have the best planespotting runway view in the Caribbean. Visitors to Maho Beach can watch airplanes land and takeoff from just a few feet away from the runway. The name of the airport is Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).

What’s the beach in St. Maarten where planespotters watch planes? The name of this perhaps world’s most famous planespotting airport is Maho Beach. The name of the airport is Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). Maho Beach is located on the Dutch side of the Island of St. Maarten, also referred to as Sint Maarten. The northern French part of the St. Maarten is an overseas territory of France, often referred to as Saint Martin.

What airports can you fly into for St. Maarten? If you fly to the Dutch side of the Island of St. Maarten, also referred to as Sint Maarten, you’d fly into Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). The northern part of St. Maarten is an overseas territory of France, also referred to as Saint Martin. The airport to fly into for French St. Maarten is Grand Case-Espérance Airport, a small regional passenger airport.